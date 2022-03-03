Sarasota sheriff to donate helmets for Ukrainian fighters

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will send more than 300 ballistic helmets to the Department of Defense to be distributed in Ukraine, Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said Thursday.

In an open letter, Hoffman said he has heard about struggles Ukrainian police officers.

“As we see the images of women and children fleeing the country, and in many cases dying on the streets, we are all struggling for ways to assist and stand with the brave people of Ukraine,” Hoffman said.

He said the DOD and U.S. State Department have asked law enforcement agencies for equipment that can be donated. “I have authorized more than 340 expired ballistic helmets from our surplus inventory to be sent to DOD contractors,” he said.

The helmets are rotated every five years to comply with manufacturer’s standards and would otherwise be destroyed, the sheriff said. The Defense Department hopes to collect 50,000 helmets, as well as other supplies, from around the country in the coming weeks.

“We all want to do something, however small, to alleviate the death and destruction caused at the hands of Vladimir Putin,” the letter said.

