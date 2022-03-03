Sarasota man charged with possessing child porn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 33-year-old Sarasota man has been arrested and charged with possession and transmission of child sexual abuse material, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a news release, detectives began their investigation in December when they received several tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about more than 30 videos and images depicting child pornography uploaded to Google and Tumblr servers.

Detectives used the IP address used to upload the files to identify Joshua Bright as the suspect. A search of his Google and Tumblr accounts yielded 42 additional images and videos with victims ranging in age from 5 to 16 years old. During an interview, Bright admitted to sending illegal images to others online and later trying to destroy his cell phone by throwing it into a pond.

Bright was arrested Wednesday and is charged with 40 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and a single count of transmission of child sexual abuse material by electronic device. He remains in custody without bond while the investigation continues.

