Sarasota County man arrested for possession of child porn

Joshua Bright
Joshua Bright(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 33-year-old Sarasota man has been arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, they received information in December 2021 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after more than 30 videos and images depicting child pornography were uploaded to Google and Tumblr from an IP address registered to a man named Joshua Bright.

Arrest documents say that a search of his Google and Tumblr accounts yielded 42 additional images and videos with victims ranging in age from 5 to 16 years old. During an interview, Bright admitted to sending illegal images to others online and later trying to destroy his cell phone by throwing it into a pond.

Bright, is charged with 40 counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material and a single count of Transmission of Child Sexual Abuse Material by Electronic Device. He remains in custody without bond while the investigation continues.

