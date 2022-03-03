Publix removing Russian vodka from its shelves

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida-based grocer Publix announced that it would be removing Russian Vodka from its shelves following the invasion of Ukraine.

The grocery store chain made the announcement Wednesday in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The company also said that an upcoming ad would feature Russian vodka but that it would no longer be available. The ad could not be pulled from circulation in time, but the item has been removed from the company’s digital ad.

“Publix stands with the people of Ukraine. To show our support, we have decided to remove Russian-made vodka brands from our shelves,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

A growing number of establishments have opted to stop selling Russian made items.

