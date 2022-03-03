Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Polk County reports its first case of rabies in 2022

This undated electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
This undated electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows rabies virions, dark and bullet-shaped, within an infected tissue sample.(F. A. Murphy/CDC via AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County has reported its first case of rabies in 2022.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Section received the test results from the state laboratory in Tampa, which showed a bat recovered in Winter Haven was positive for the deadly virus. Officials say a family dog had been found with a live bat in its mouth.

The family contacted the PCSO Animal Control, and an officer took possession of the bat. It was then sent to Tampa for testing .The dog was not injured by the bat, but was at risk due to its exposure to it.  The dog was up to date in its vaccinations and is showing no signs of symptoms, but will have to remained quarantined for a bit out of precaution.

Polk County had five confirmed cases of rabies in 2021, and two in 2020.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch death, both sides speak
Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in...
3 dead in crashes amid fog and smoke on I-95 in Florida
This note was left with a bag of baseballs outside Cal Ripken Stadium.
‘I miss my dad:’ Anonymous gift and note touches workers at Sarasota Cal Ripken complex

Latest News

The City of North Port shows solidarity to Ukrainian Americans in their community.
City of North Port shows solidarity with Ukrainian-American community
Jobs
Florida weekly jobless claims drop
A JetBlue pilot was removed from a plane before takeoff after failing a breathalyzer,...
Police: Pilot removed from cockpit before takeoff was drunk
Marketih Loyd sentenced to death for killing police officer