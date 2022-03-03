Polk County reports its first case of rabies in 2022

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County has reported its first case of rabies in 2022.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Section received the test results from the state laboratory in Tampa, which showed a bat recovered in Winter Haven was positive for the deadly virus. Officials say a family dog had been found with a live bat in its mouth.

The family contacted the PCSO Animal Control, and an officer took possession of the bat. It was then sent to Tampa for testing .The dog was not injured by the bat, but was at risk due to its exposure to it. The dog was up to date in its vaccinations and is showing no signs of symptoms, but will have to remained quarantined for a bit out of precaution.

Polk County had five confirmed cases of rabies in 2021, and two in 2020.

