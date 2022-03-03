Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
New Allegiant route from Sarasota to Akron-Canton starts today

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Allegiant’s new nonstop service to Akron-Canton, Ohio from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport starts Wednesday.

“We’re thrilled to expand our service in Sarasota and offer vacationers coming to the area a beautiful, sunny destination,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We know leisure travelers enjoy the convenience Allegiant offers: affordable flights that get them to their destinations without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

The new flights will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

