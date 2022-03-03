Man accused of attacking 7 Asian women in NYC has ties to Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/WABC) - A man arrested in New York City has ties to the Suncoast.

Police arrested Steven Zajonic, 28, whose last known address was in Sarasota, though he was currently homeless.

According to WABC, Zajonic is charged with seven counts of assault and attempted assault as a hate crime, as well as seven counts of aggravated harassment and harassment.

He was eventually caught inside the New York Public Library and after a brief standoff was taken into custody.

The attacks all occurred between 6:30 p.m and 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 27. Police say he deliberately targeted Asian women.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

