Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man accused of attacking 7 Asian women in NYC has ties to Suncoast

NYPD are searching for a man they say attacked 7 Asian women in a 2-hour period.
NYPD are searching for a man they say attacked 7 Asian women in a 2-hour period.(NYPD via CNN Newsource)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/WABC) - A man arrested in New York City has ties to the Suncoast.

Police arrested Steven Zajonic, 28, whose last known address was in Sarasota, though he was currently homeless.

According to WABC, Zajonic is charged with seven counts of assault and attempted assault as a hate crime, as well as seven counts of aggravated harassment and harassment.

He was eventually caught inside the New York Public Library and after a brief standoff was taken into custody.

The attacks all occurred between 6:30 p.m and 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 27. Police say he deliberately targeted Asian women.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stantec had an unexpected customer.
‘Excuse me, are you guys open?’ Gator hangs out in front of Sarasota business
This Lakewood Ranch restaurant says staffing isn't a problem.
Lakewood Ranch restaurant retains staff with employee-first mindset
Motel damaged in fire.
North Port motel damaged in fire
Captain Dan Geary
Longtime WSRQ morning host ‘Captain Dan’ has died
Mario Allen
One arrested in connection with North Port 7-Eleven robbery

Latest News

Hot
Record highs this weekend!
Spring Break on the Suncoast
Spring Break on the Suncoast
SPFD
Massive fire destroys steakhouse in St. Pete
Ukrainian American Veterans group in North Port react to war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian American Veterans group in North Port discuss war in Ukraine
Beaches will be slammed with people
Record heat likely this weekend