‘Excuse me, are you guys open?’ Gator hangs out in front of Sarasota business

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Employees at Stantec on Professional Parkway in Sarasota had an unexpected customer show up Wednesday.

Traci Troyner shared this video of an alligator walking up to the front door and took a peek inside. Everyone waited until the gator walked off property before they all exited the building.

If you see a gator where it might cause harm to people or animals, you are encouraged to call your local animal control.

