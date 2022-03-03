City of North Port shows solidarity with Ukrainian-American community

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port held a ceremony outside City Hall Thursday to show solidarity with its large Ukrainian population.

North Port City leaders, staff, and local Ukrainian Americans from North Port raised a Ukrainian flag at North Port City Hall in a sign of solidarity.

North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher assured the community that they would have the city’s support and that officials are currently working on a plan to collect needed items for those suffering. The City of North Port serves an estimated 5,000 residents of Ukrainian descent.

Anyone who wants to help can reach out to the Ukrainian American Club as North Port works on a plan to help gather supplies.

