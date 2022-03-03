Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals from pizza shop’s tip jar, tries to buy meal with it

The video shows the man walk up to the counter and help himself to cash right out of the tip jar. (Source: KPIX/Pizza Guys/CNN)
By Katie Nielsen
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPIX) - A man was caught on camera stealing money out of a California pizza restaurant’s tip jar Monday and trying to use it to buy a meal.

The man is seen walking into the Pizza Guy’s shop in Livermore and starts looking around. Restaurant manager Lori Nguyen says she was the only one working that afternoon and had run to use the restroom, leaving the front of the store unattended.

The video shows the man walk up to the counter and help himself to cash right out of the tip jar. When Nguyen returned to the counter, the man asked her if the shop sold pizza by the slice. She told him they didn’t, and the man walked out of the store.

Nguyen said she felt something was off and went to check the security footage. That’s when saw the man stealing from the tip jar.

Nguyen said the man only stole about $15 or $20, but it isn’t about the amount.

“The tips might not be a lot, as far as amount wise, but it’s the feeling that you can’t shake,” Nguyen said. “That violation, feeling that something of yours got taken away.”

While she doesn’t necessarily want the man arrested, Nguyen just wants the man to know how much this hurt the staff and hopes he doesn’t do it again.

Copyright 2022 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch death, both sides speak
Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in...
3 dead in crashes amid fog and smoke on I-95 in Florida
This note was left with a bag of baseballs outside Cal Ripken Stadium.
‘I miss my dad:’ Anonymous gift and note touches workers at Sarasota Cal Ripken complex

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin allies, press secretary with new sanctions
Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida,...
MLB, union meet for 1 1/2 hours, discuss next step in talks
FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement
Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania
Cain Velasquez is facing an attempted murder charge.
Cain Velasquez charged with attempted murder