Bicyclist injured in crash on Potter St. at Honore Ave.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person was transported as a trauma alert following a traffic collision between a vehicle and bicycle.

The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to the area of Potter St. and Honore around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the bicyclist was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert. No other information was immediately available.

