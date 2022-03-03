Bicyclist injured in crash on Potter St. at Honore Ave.
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person was transported as a trauma alert following a traffic collision between a vehicle and bicycle.
The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to the area of Potter St. and Honore around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Officials say the bicyclist was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert. No other information was immediately available.
