Ways to help Ukraine locally and abroad

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many generous people in the Suncoast are wanting to help those affected in war torn Ukraine. While being generous is a great thing, it’s also important to be wary of scammers on social media.

Many scammers are streaming videos on apps like TikTok and Instagram, asking for help. Those individuals, government officials say, may not even been from the Ukraine at all. Be wary of anyone asking for money over social media.

Locally, in North Port, St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church is fundraising for Ukrainian relief. If you are a local organization who is raising money for refugees, contact the ABC7 Newsroom.

Here are some well established international non-profits :

UNICEF 

Médecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders

International Committee of the Red Cross

Save the Children

