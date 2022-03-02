A warm up for the Suncoast starts today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The clouds are gone and sunshine and dry air will drive the forecast.

The morning temperatures will be cool because dry air cools very effectively. It also warms effectively and afternoon high temperatures will respond to the wall-to-wall sunshine we expect to see this afternoon. We start the day in the mid-50s and will end in the upper 70s. And each day over the next three days we will add a degree or two to the daily high temperature.

Rain will be hard to find. The expanding area of high pressure will dry the atmosphere as it suppresses showers. Sunny skies will be the rule. Despite needing a good rainfall, our seven-day forecast will have no measurable rainfall included.

