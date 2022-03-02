Parrish’s ‘monkey whisperer’ pleads guilty to selling protected animal

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Parrish wildlife breeder has pleaded guilty to charges of trying to sell a protected monkey to a celebrity client in California, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Jimmy Wayne Hammonds, 57, known as “the Monkey Whisperer,” could face eight years in prison for conspiring to sell a protected primate to a celebrity client in California.

Hammonds faces a maximum penalty of eight years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to court records, Hammonds owned and operated The Monkey Whisperer, LLC. From September 2017 until February 2018, Hammonds conspired to sell a capuchin monkey to an individual in California, even though that buyer could not lawfully possess a capuchin monkey in California.

Hammonds arranged the transportation of the monkey from Florida to California through individuals who were not permitted to possess that species of monkey in either state. The client had paid more than $12,000 for the animal. Law enforcement later seized the monkey from the client’s California residence.

Hammonds was indicted in January 2021 and charged with conspiracy, trafficking and submitting a false record in violation of the Lacey Act, a federal law restricting wildlife trade, according to his indictment. Among other charges were witness tampering and violating the Endangered Species Act.

In addition, Hammonds illegally sold cotton-top tamarins, which are primates listed as an endangered species, to buyers in Alabama, South Carolina, and Wisconsin. To conceal his unlawful wildlife trafficking, Hammonds submitted false records to a law enforcement officer and attempted to persuade a witness to lie to a law enforcement officer by saying that they had purchased the cotton-top tamarins at a flea market.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.