Officials: Endangered Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST
IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the eighth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of eight total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 1-year-old male panther were found Monday along a rural road northwest of Immokalee in Collier County, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

