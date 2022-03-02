Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

No jail time for ‘big brother’ in fraternity hazing death

A fraternity "big brother" will not serve jail time in the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University freshman. (Source: WTVR/Oakes Family/CNN)
By Cameron Thompson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) - A fraternity brother will not serve jail time in the death of a pledge who died from alcohol poisoning.

Adam Oakes, 19, died after attending a party in February 2021. He was a pledge at the now-expelled Delta Chi fraternity at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Oakes’ “big brother” in the fraternity, Andrew White, pleaded guilty to unlawful hazing and buying alcohol for a minor. He was sentenced to two years in jail on Tuesday, but both years were suspended.

However, White was given several conditions, including taking part in five anti-hazing presentations and completing a “restorative justice program” where he will have a mediated conversation with Oakes’ family.

The judge said she almost didn’t accept the plea deal without prison time but ultimately agreed to it because the conditions were agreed upon by Oakes’ family.

Oakes’ father said he doesn’t expect people to understand the family’s decision to accept the plea deal, but he said the family’s focus is not about sending people to prison but instead preventing this tragedy from happening again.

Meanwhile, the cases against the 10 other men charged in Oakes’ death are still working their way through the court system.

Copyright 2022 WTVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in...
3 dead in crashes amid fog and smoke on I-95 in Florida
Stantec had an unexpected customer.
‘Excuse me, are you guys open?’ Gator hangs out in front of Sarasota business
The fire was quickly put out but the left-hand lane was still blocked.
Vehicle on fire on I-75 near Laurel Road
NYPD are searching for a man they say attacked 7 Asian women in a 2-hour period.
Man accused of attacking 7 Asian women in NYC has ties to Suncoast
Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch death, both sides speak

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
UN official: Building hit at nuke plant not part of reactor
Heat
Near record highs this weekend!
As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, Biden is pondering on tougher sanctions.
Why more sanctions on Russia could cost U.S. money
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
WATCH: 3 people injured after floor collapses at Colorado House party
ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am - March 3, 2022