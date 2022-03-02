Advertise With Us
New law in Miami-Dade inspired by condominium collapse

FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., in this Friday, June 25, 2021, file photo.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST
MIAMI (AP) - Condominium and homeowner associations must now make financial statements and structural safety reports public under a new law approved by the Miami-Dade County Commission.

The law approved Tuesday was proposed after the Champlain Towers South condominium collapsed on June 24, killing 98 people.

Associations must upload financial and maintenance documents in a county database available to the public by February 2023. Florida law currently requires condo sellers to turn over financial documents and reports on assessments to buyers once a sales contract is signed, if the buyer requests the paperwork.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says she expects the rest of the state to consider making similar requirements.

