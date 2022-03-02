New law in Miami-Dade inspired by condominium collapse

MIAMI (AP) - Condominium and homeowner associations must now make financial statements and structural safety reports public under a new law approved by the Miami-Dade County Commission.

The law approved Tuesday was proposed after the Champlain Towers South condominium collapsed on June 24, killing 98 people.

Associations must upload financial and maintenance documents in a county database available to the public by February 2023. Florida law currently requires condo sellers to turn over financial documents and reports on assessments to buyers once a sales contract is signed, if the buyer requests the paperwork.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says she expects the rest of the state to consider making similar requirements.

