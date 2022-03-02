The Lead: Celtic Woman to perform at the Van Wezel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Celtic Woman is celebrating 16 years of touring and Thursday night, they will be at the Van Wezel to promote their new album Postcards from Ireland.

ABC7 sat down with Tara McNeill, who has been a member of the group since 2016. She talked about her musical upbringing in Ireland and what led her to join the group..

The concert is Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Van Wezel Center for the Performing Arts. Click here to find tickets.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.