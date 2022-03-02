Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

The Lead: Celtic Woman to perform at the Van Wezel

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Celtic Woman is celebrating 16 years of touring and Thursday night, they will be at the Van Wezel to promote their new album Postcards from Ireland.

ABC7 sat down with Tara McNeill, who has been a member of the group since 2016. She talked about her musical upbringing in Ireland and what led her to join the group..

The concert is Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Van Wezel Center for the Performing Arts. Click here to find tickets.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Aiden Herbert
Manatee deputies find missing teen
This note was left with a bag of baseballs outside Cal Ripken Stadium.
‘I miss my dad:’ Anonymous gift and note touches workers at Sarasota Cal Ripken complex
Sarasota police say they do not believe anyone was injured in the incident.
Sarasota police investigating report of shooting on U.S. 301
Frederick Chinwuba
Suspect begs police to shoot him during Bradenton Beach traffic stop

Latest News

Ash Wednesday
Ash Wednesday kicks off Lenten season in the Suncoast
Celtic Woman to perform at Van Wezel
The Lead: Celtic Woman at Van Wezel
Baseball fans watch as Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news...
Fans chant `We want baseball!′ but won’t get it anytime soon
Braden Castle
Discovering the Suncoast - Forgotten Bradenton and Braden Castle