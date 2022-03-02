Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Discovering the Suncoast - Forgotten Bradenton and Braden Castle

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:54 AM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton is named for Dr. Joseph Braden, one of the early settlers on the Suncoast. He built a home on his plantation called Braden Castle. The castle is almost gone. But as it crumbled, our first tiny home community sprang up around it.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:00am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

