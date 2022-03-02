Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

‘Covid Theater:’ Gov. DeSantis tells students at Tampa press conference to remove masks

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB/WTSP) - Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Tampa at the University of South Florida to discuss funding for cyber security education. Prior to the start of the press conference, DeSantis admonished the students behind the podium, telling them to remove their masks.

DeSantis was at USF to announce a $20 million award for cybersecurity education, but it was the scene before the press conference that got everyone talking.

Our news partners at 10 Tampa Bay sent us footage of the moment. DeSantis can be heard saying, “This is ridiculous.”

“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything, and we’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” DeSantis.

A few students removed their masks for the presentation.

DeSantis announced that the money will be used to grow IT and computer science training earlier in Florida’s school systems.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Aiden Herbert
Manatee deputies find missing teen
This note was left with a bag of baseballs outside Cal Ripken Stadium.
‘I miss my dad:’ Anonymous gift and note touches workers at Sarasota Cal Ripken complex
Sarasota police say they do not believe anyone was injured in the incident.
Sarasota police investigating report of shooting on U.S. 301
Frederick Chinwuba
Suspect begs police to shoot him during Bradenton Beach traffic stop

Latest News

Skies staying generally clear on Thursday
Warming up through the weekend
DeSantis Masks
DeSantis scolds USF students over masks
Parrish’s ‘monkey whisperer’ pleads guilty to selling protected animal
Ways to help Ukraine locally and abroad