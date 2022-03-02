‘Covid Theater:’ Gov. DeSantis tells students at Tampa press conference to remove masks

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB/WTSP) - Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Tampa at the University of South Florida to discuss funding for cyber security education. Prior to the start of the press conference, DeSantis admonished the students behind the podium, telling them to remove their masks.

DeSantis was at USF to announce a $20 million award for cybersecurity education, but it was the scene before the press conference that got everyone talking.

Our news partners at 10 Tampa Bay sent us footage of the moment. DeSantis can be heard saying, “This is ridiculous.”

“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything, and we’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” DeSantis.

A few students removed their masks for the presentation.

DeSantis announced that the money will be used to grow IT and computer science training earlier in Florida’s school systems.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.