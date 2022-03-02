Advertise With Us
Christopher Columbus’ bell left unsold at Tallahassee auction

Bell from Christopher Columbus's Santa Maria
Bell from Christopher Columbus's Santa Maria(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - No bids were placed on the bell from Christopher Columbus’ Santa Maria, which was up for auction Wednesday morning.

The bell is more than 500 years old and worth an estimated $2.5 to $5 million, according to the auctioneer’s website.

It was set at a minimum starting bid of $650,000.

This bell was part of the Santa Maria back in 1492. Years later, it ended up at the bottom of the ocean off the coast of Portugal, where it stayed for about 400 years until it was discovered in 1994 by a man named Roberto Mazzara.

After conducting years of research to determine the validity of the bell, Mazzara brought it to Affiliated Auctions and Realty to be sold.

Mazzara attended Wednesday’s auction.

Although the bell did not sell, Mazzara said via a translator that he is proud of the work that the auction house did.

“But it wasn’t the only option he had,” Mazzara’s translator said. “And there were some other options that he’s entertaining. But this needed to finish up and wrap up before he could even entertain that.”

Mazzara said he’s received offers from some individuals but wants to make sure the bell goes somewhere where the public can see it — ideally a museum.

“This is something that’s part of history,” Mazzara said. “It must be preserved.”

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

