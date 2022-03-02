Ash Wednesday kicks off Lenten season in the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the season of Lent begins this Ash Wednesday, the faithful flock to churches for services. For those who celebrate, it’s a time for fasting, repenting and reflecting on mortality in the weeks leading to Easter.

Ash Wednesday celebrations during the coronavirus had changed significantly, with sprinkling of ashes or even drive-thru ashes. But most churches appear to be returning to the traditional imposition of ashes.

Although morning services are most common, there are opportunities throughout the day if you want to attend.

