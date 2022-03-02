Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Ash Wednesday kicks off Lenten season in the Suncoast

Ash Wednesday
Ash Wednesday(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the season of Lent begins this Ash Wednesday, the faithful flock to churches for services. For those who celebrate, it’s a time for fasting, repenting and reflecting on mortality in the weeks leading to Easter.

Ash Wednesday celebrations during the coronavirus had changed significantly, with sprinkling of ashes or even drive-thru ashes. But most churches appear to be returning to the traditional imposition of ashes.

Although morning services are most common, there are opportunities throughout the day if you want to attend.

Click here for a list of Episcopal churches in the Suncoast.

Click here for the Diocese of Venice.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Aiden Herbert
Manatee deputies find missing teen
This note was left with a bag of baseballs outside Cal Ripken Stadium.
‘I miss my dad:’ Anonymous gift and note touches workers at Sarasota Cal Ripken complex
Sarasota police say they do not believe anyone was injured in the incident.
Sarasota police investigating report of shooting on U.S. 301
Frederick Chinwuba
Suspect begs police to shoot him during Bradenton Beach traffic stop

Latest News

Celtic Woman to perform at the Van Wezel
The Lead: Celtic Woman to perform at the Van Wezel
Celtic Woman to perform at Van Wezel
The Lead: Celtic Woman at Van Wezel
Baseball fans watch as Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news...
Fans chant `We want baseball!′ but won’t get it anytime soon
Braden Castle
Discovering the Suncoast - Forgotten Bradenton and Braden Castle