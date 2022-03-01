Union rejects MLB’s last offer at deadline to cancel games

JUPITER, Fla. (WWSB/AP) — The deadline has come and gone. And there is no agreement. That means a lockout of regular-season games is not only possible, it is certain. Players have rejected Major League Baseball’s “best and final offer” to end the sport’s lockout before the league’s deadline to avoid canceled games.

MLB made its last offer about 90 minutes before a self-imposed 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday. The league has threatened to cancel March 31′s opening day without a deal by then.

