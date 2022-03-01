Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Union rejects MLB’s last offer at deadline to cancel games

The final offer was just not enough for the two sides to come to an agreement
The deal must be reached by Tuesday.
The deal must be reached by Tuesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Robert Weich and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUPITER, Fla. (WWSB/AP) — The deadline has come and gone. And there is no agreement. That means a lockout of regular-season games is not only possible, it is certain. Players have rejected Major League Baseball’s “best and final offer” to end the sport’s lockout before the league’s deadline to avoid canceled games.

MLB made its last offer about 90 minutes before a self-imposed 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday. The league has threatened to cancel March 31′s opening day without a deal by then.

The deadline has come and gone. And there is no agreement. That means a lockout of regular-season games is not only possible, it is certain.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Siesta Beach named #2 best beach in America by Tripadvisor.
Siesta Beach named second-best beach in the U.S.
Frederick Chinwuba
Suspect begs police to shoot him during Bradenton Beach traffic stop
Matthew Correa
Fleeing man breaks beer bottle over head, deputy fires back
Aiden Herbert
Manatee deputies searching for missing teen
Hundreds of people gathered to express frustration after "Don't Say Gay" bill was approved in a...
Say Gay rally pushes back against controversial Florida bill

Latest News

In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB cancels opening day, sides fail to reach lockout deal
Commissioner to ask Sarasota to end sister city relationship with Russian town
Sarasota police say they do not believe anyone was injured in the incident.
Sarasota police investigating report of shooting on U.S. 301
This note was left with a bag of baseballs outside Cal Ripken Stadium.
‘I miss my dad:’ Anonymous gift and note touches workers at Sarasota Cal Ripken complex