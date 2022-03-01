Advertise With Us
Slightly cooler weather for a little while

Much warmer later this week
Highs on Tuesday in the mid 70s
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last week temperatures were in the mid to upper 80s setting records each day along parts of the west coast. That has come to an end as a result of a cold front which is fading away as it moves through the area. We will see temperature over the next couple days more in line with what we usually see during this time of year.

So for Tuesday look for partly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the upper 50′s and low 60s to start the day and highs warming up into the mid to upper 70s by early afternoon. Winds will be out of the NNE at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday lows will be in the mid to upper 50s and warm into the upper 70s away from the beaches and mid 70s near the coast. Winds will be switching around to the east and picking up to 10 mph. We will see plenty of sunshine through the day.

Thursday through Saturday look for beautiful spring weather with mostly fair skies and temperatures warming into the mid 80s inland and near 80 at the beaches.

This warm weather will last through Sunday with highs in the mid 80s for most everyone and no chance for any significant rain.

