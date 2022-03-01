Advertise With Us
Sarasota woman ‘praying to God’ her daughter in Ukraine stays safe as invasion continues

By Shane Battis
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While half a million Ukrainians are fleeing violence as the Russians press on an invasion, many are still stuck within the country’s borders. That includes one woman whose mother lives on the Suncoast.

Olga Klothakis has a daughter in Shpola, a Ukranian city to the south of Kiev.

Every day Klothakis calls her daughter Inna hoping for some good news.

ABC7 listened in on one of their conversations where Inna told her mother she’s safe, but the threats are close.

She explained that her city is in blackout conditions. They’re hunkered down while another city is being bombed only 30 miles away.

Klothakis translated for Inna on the phone, “She says she is scared for the kids,” Klothakis said. “But whole country is strong, and they believe the president and a lot of countries is helping them.”

Inna is in the city with her husband and three children. They have their bags packed and passports ready, just in case the invasion gets too close.

“I’m praying to God every single day,” Klothakis said. “Thank the lord for keeping her safe.”

Back in Sarasota, friends and customers are giving Klothakis their support inside her shop, Kiev Deli.

Outside, her friend A.J. is painting Ukrainian flags on the shop windows.

Janson’s family is no stranger to war and its collateral damage. Her mother was sent to a concentration camp during World War II for helping Jews.

With tears in her eyes, Janson insisted that we need to do everything we can to stop this cycle of violence from devastating the Eastern Bloc again.

“We have lived under German oppression,” she said. “We have lived under German oppression. We cannot have this happen in history again. Never again.”

Despite the chaos, Klothakis is optimistic. She said Ukrainians are strong people and will eventually push Russia back.

She only hopes they do so far away from Shpola.

“I’m praying to God,” Klothakis said. “I pray to God every single minute, don’t strike the little cities.”

