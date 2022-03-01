Manatee deputies find missing teen

UPDATED March 2 with teen being located

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Wednesday that a teen missing since Monday night has been found.

Aiden Herbert, 17, left his home in the 100 block of Holly Ave around 10 p.m. Monday after making statements about harming himself.

UPDATE: Deputies found Aidan. He is safe and back at home. https://t.co/1saDk5e1ER — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) March 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.