Manatee deputies find missing teen

Aiden Herbert
Aiden Herbert(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST
UPDATED March 2 with teen being located

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Wednesday that a teen missing since Monday night has been found.

Aiden Herbert, 17, left his home in the 100 block of Holly Ave around 10 p.m. Monday after making statements about harming himself.

