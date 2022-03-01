Drier and cooler air for the first day of March

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front continues to push south and our winds have shifted to the northeast. High pressure is building in and drier air will continue to drain south into the Suncoast. The morning is cooler and the afternoon will be sunnier and low in humidity. We are on track for a lovely first day of March. The old saying that “March come in like a lion and out like a lamb” will not hold true today.

Over the next three days, we will gain a degree or two in our high temperature but should remain under or just at the 80 degree mark near the coast. Inland temperatures may get closer to the mid-80s. By the weekend the highs will be near the mid-80s near the coast and closer to 90 inland. Despite the heat, we should be mostly dry near the coast with an isolated inland shower.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.