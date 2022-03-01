‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill clears final committee, ready for Senate vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida lawmakers spent nearly three and a half hours on Monday debating and listening to the public on the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The bill gives parents more rights to be included in discussions about their child’s sexuality and gender identity but bans teacher-led discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity.

GOP State Senator Jeff Brandes offered an amendment to cover all inappropriate discussions.

“If the intent is not to marginalize anyone, let’s make sure we aren’t,” Brandes told committee members, but the amendment failed.

Two parents then spoke about secret discussions at school with their children about their sexuality. Brandy Andrews said it could have happened to her tomboy daughter.

“My daughter’s school had no issue calling to tell me that she violated the school dress code,” Andrews said. “But the current guidance in Flordia schools states they don’t have to call and tell me she wants to be a boy.”

Teacher Tamara Parker of Port Orange called the bill vague.

“I have worked to form relationships with parents in my classroom, and this is not it,” Parker told the committee.

Senate Jason Pizzo asked the Christian Family Coalition of Florida if they thought the discussion could make someone gay.

“Kindergartners should have to hear there are 47 different sexual preferences or 100 different sexual identities.” Anthony Verdugo, the founder of the Christian Family Coalition of Florida, said.

Unlike previous hearings, the public got almost an hour and a half to speak, and that still wasn’t enough time for everyone.

In debate, Sen. Pizzo asked pointedly “Why are we picking on people?”

“And I believe it’s imperative if we love children, that we put parents in charge.” sponsor Dennis Baxley said.

Outside, Equality Florida supporters regrouped to continue voicing their opposition against the bill. The bill passed its final committee and is now ready for a vote on the Senate floor.

If the bill passes without any changes, it will go to the governor’s desk because it’s a house bill.

