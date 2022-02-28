Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Suspect in January shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Way is captured in Mississippi

Johnny Evans, 22, wanted on murder charges.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The suspect wanted in the Jan. 6 murder in Sarasota has been captured in Mississippi, Sarasota police said Monday.

Evans will be returned to Sarasota to face murder charges, police said.

Johnny Evans, 22, was arrested Feb. 25 by U.S. Marshals in Greenville, Mississippi, in connection to the shooting outside a grocery story in the 1900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The name of the victim is being withheld under Marsy’s Law.

This case remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

