Cyber attacks may be on the rise. FDEM has tips to protect yourself

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is urging Florida residents to be wary of cyber scams and attacks.

Cyberattacks can result in a loss of money or theft of personal and financial information. Given growing tensions in Europe, many government agencies are warning of higher than normal potential of cyber attacks..

FDEM encourages you to keep your devices secure. Many apps and web sites have two factor authentication, which is an additional security later above and beyond just your password.

Here are a list of ways you can prevent attacks.

Limit the personal information you share online. Change privacy settings and do not use location features.

Keep software applications and operating systems up-to-date.

Create strong passwords by using upper and lower case letters, numbers and special characters. Use a password manager and two methods of verification.

Watch for suspicious activity that asks you to do something right away, offers something that sounds too good to be true or needs your personal information. Think before you click. When in doubt, do NOT click.

Protect your home and/or business using a secure Internet connection and Wi-Fi network, and change passwords regularly.

Don’t share PINs or passwords. Use devices that use biometric scans when possible (e.g. fingerprint scanner or facial recognition).

Check your account statements and credit reports regularly.

Be cautious about sharing personal financial information, such as your bank account number, social security number, or credit card number. Only share personal information on secure sites that begin with https://. Do not use sites with invalid certificates. Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) that creates a more secure connection.

Use antivirus and anti-malware solutions, and firewalls to block threats.

Back up your files regularly in an encrypted file or encrypted file storage device.

Do not click on links in texts or emails from people you don’t know. Scammers can create fake links to websites.

Remember that the government will not call, text or contact you via social media about owing money or receiving economic impact payments.

Keep in mind that scammers may try to take advantage of financial fears by calling with work-from-home-opportunities, debt consolidation offers and student loan repayment plans.

