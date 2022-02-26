Warm and dry weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of warm days in the 80s continues through the weekend, but a change is coming. We’re tracking a cold front that drops south across the Suncoast Monday. There will be little to no moisture with this front. We will get some cooler and drier air to push in to start the week. That takes us back to mid-70s for highs and 50s for lows, basically average temps for this time of year. We could certainly use any rain - We’re just over an inch below normal for the month and more than three inches so far for the year! The only chance showing up in the American computer model is around March 8th or 9th. Too early to tell if that one with actually develop, so we’ll keep watching!

