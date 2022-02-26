Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Warm and dry weekend!

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of warm days in the 80s continues through the weekend, but a change is coming. We’re tracking a cold front that drops south across the Suncoast Monday. There will be little to no moisture with this front. We will get some cooler and drier air to push in to start the week. That takes us back to mid-70s for highs and 50s for lows, basically average temps for this time of year. We could certainly use any rain - We’re just over an inch below normal for the month and more than three inches so far for the year! The only chance showing up in the American computer model is around March 8th or 9th. Too early to tell if that one with actually develop, so we’ll keep watching!

