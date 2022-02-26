Suncoast Women of Action inspire community to vote

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Early voting is getting underway in Sarasota and the Suncoast Women for Action are doing what they can to make sure as many people get out to vote as possible.

In this upcoming election, voters can vote yes or no on two items.

There’s a referendum for the one mill per year ad valorem millage for Sarasota County Schools and a charter amendment that would allow commissioners to be elected by voters outside their own districts.

At the Newtown Estates Park, the Suncoast Women for Action hosted a rally encouraging people to pay close attention to all elections and vote at every opportunity.

Helen James, the organization’s president, is the late wife of Dr. Edward James II. She told stories of his legendary work in Sarasota to fight for civil rights at the local level.

Dr. James challenged the way commissioners were elected, and in doing so paved the way for Sarasota’s first black mayor to be elected in 1985.

His story serves as a reminder for our community to use the powers that were so hard won.

Helen James emphasizes that every election should be taken seriously, not just presidential runs. She said a person’s vote has the power to shape many facets of their lives.

“Voting determines where your kid attends school, voting determines your taxes,” she said. “It determines a lot of things. When you go out and cast your vote, that is your civic duty.”

Sarasota City Commissioners Hagen Brody and Kyle Battie also made an appearance. They presented a proclamation recognizing Dr. James for his powerful work into shaping Newtown into the community it is today.

