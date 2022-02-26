Popular Ukrainian trio making a difference with their music during this difficult times

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The Ukrainian trio known as Trioda putting on a special performance on Saturday afternoon. The group performing at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center in North Port.

The trio has been featured on Ukraine’s Got Talent. They have been touring different parts of the United States and now their music is more important than ever. The group’s translator says their music is helping them and so many others during these tough times.

“Back in the past during conflicts we were always singing patriotic songs,” said one of the members of the group. “So even today those songs help us to stay against this situation, against this war, it encourages.”

The shows that they are putting on is helping raise lots of money for the wounded soldiers in Ukraine.

“They are an unbelievable group of young men, very patriotic,” said Daria Tomashosky, President of the Ukrainian Club of Southwest Florida.

Their next performance is Sunday, February 27th at 12pm at Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Church in St. Petersburg. They will then travel to Ukraine on Wednesday to show their support and sing in their native land.

