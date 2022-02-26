Hundreds come out in North Port to rally for Ukraine

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Hundreds of people coming out for a rally on Friday to show their support for Ukraine.

“It is cathartic, even some of the videos hopefully they get out so that they are maybe seen in Ukraine,” said Alexandra Smith, a North Port resident. “That it shows we care about them, that we love them and that we support them.”

More than 10 percent of North Port residents are Ukrainian, so Russia’s attack on Ukraine hits very close to home.

“We need to support each other, we need people to understand that it’s going to hit our community, somehow it’s going to hit our community,” said Daria Tomashosky, President of the Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida.

A lot of people were holding up many different signs and Ukrainian flags, showing their support for Ukraine.

This show of unity is something many feel they can do to help, and pray. That’s what people are doing at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church everyday, not far from where this rally took place.

“It is horrible, it feels like the death of a family member,” said Christyna Bodnar Sheldon with St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church. “That’s the only way I can describe the emotions I have felt.”

Despite the fear and the sadness over what is transpiring, protestors say Ukrainians are tough, resilient and will fight hard against what they say is the evil of Vladimir Putin.

“In the next month the country will probably be devastated, but the people will not, they will dig in,” said Gene Tomashosky, a Vice Commander with Ukrainian American Veterans Post 40.

More rallies like this are expected to take place in the near future.

“We really show up for each other and our motto is the community of unity,” said Barbara Langdon, Vice Mayor for the city of North Port. “And this is a great demonstration of what we mean by that.”

