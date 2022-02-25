Warm weekend and then a slight cool down

ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The beautiful beach weather continues through the weekend with highs warming to near 80 at the beach and the low to mid 80s inland. High pressure holds on through the weekend and then shifts out to the Atlantic and a weak cold front moves in on Monday.

There will be some patchy fog developing around sunrise which will burn off quickly. The boating forecast is looking good with winds out of the east winds at 10 kts. switching around to the NW at 10 kts. seas will be 2 ft. or less with a light chop on the intercoastal waterways.

Sunday we will again see a little fog in the morning followed by mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s near the coast and low 80s inland.

A little cooler but still mild on Monday (WWSB)

Monday an area of low pressure starts to develop near central Florida and then moves to the NE away from Florida into the Atlantic. We will see an increase in cloudiness on Monday with a slight chance for an isolated shower or two as the system develops. The low will sweep a weak cold front through the area and winds will switch around to the NW which will bring temperatures back down to more seasonable readings. Look for a high around 76 degrees.

Tuesday we start off cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s which is typical for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The mild weather will stay with us through Thursday of next week.

