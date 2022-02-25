Bradenton man charged with murder during alleged drug deal

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 20-year-old Bradenton man and his 16-year-old girlfriend after he allegedly murdered a man during a drug deal, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened Monday, Feb. 21, just after 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Sarasota apartment complex in the 3400 block of Coronado Drive.

Deputies responded to find a man lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the face. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

During their investigation, detectives learned the victim arranged a drug buy with Kevin Jimenez, through Jimenez’s girlfriend’s Instagram account. The couple drove to meet the victim to complete the transaction, and picked up a firearm on the way, deputies say.

When they arrived, the girlfriend sat in the driver’s seat while Jimenez hid in the back seat. Detectives say as the victim approached, Jimenez fired one shot through the passenger window, striking the victim in the face. Before fleeing, Jimenez took a handgun belonging to the victim.

Both Jimenez and his girlfriend were apprehended Thursday during a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said.

Jimenez admitted to detectives to being angry the victim was communicating with his girlfriend on social media and intended to confront the victim during the drug transaction, authorities said.

Jimenez is charged with robbery with a firearm and murder while engaged in robbery. He remains in custody today without bond. The girlfriend, who lives in Sarasota, is charged with principal to robbery with a firearm and principal to murder while engaged in robbery.

She was transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice, where she remains in custody. Because of her age, ABC7 will not identify her.

The victim’s family opted into privacy rights afforded by Marsy’s Law and will remain confidential.

