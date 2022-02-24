Advertise With Us
Very warm weather for the Suncoast today and into the weekend

By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure at the surface and aloft will continue to suppress any chance for rain over the next few days. Our skies will be mostly sunny with warm afternoon temperatures.

We have been within a few degrees of matching records for high temperatures lately and today will be much the same. I don’t expect the record to be broken, but it will be close enough to make the afternoon very warm and humid for this time of year.

Although computer models have backed away from the intensity of the cooler air expected to move in this weekend, we can still look forward to some cooler air by the start of next work week.

It looks as if the front will move past late Sunday or early Monday and shift winds to the north. This will bring in the cooler air and keep daytime highs to the mid-70s on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

