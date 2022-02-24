Advertise With Us
UPDATE: Family says Taylor County deputy’s condition improving and a GoFundMe has been set

Troy Andersen’s uncle posted on Facebook Wednesday night that Andersen was able to squeeze his...
Troy Andersen’s uncle posted on Facebook Wednesday night that Andersen was able to squeeze his wife and sister’s hands and gave a thumbs up to those in the room.(Andersen's family)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Family members of the Taylor County deputy who was shot multiple times Tuesday night say his condition is improving as he continues recovering from his injuries at the hospital.

Troy Andersen’s uncle posted on Facebook Wednesday night that Andersen was able to squeeze his wife and sister’s hands and gave a thumbs up to those in the room.

Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett said earlier Wednesday Andersen was stable at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville. The sheriff also said Andersen had to undergo reconstructive surgery on his face.

Another family member said Andersen’s recovery so far is “proof you can’t keep a good man down.”

“When he found out his dog was OK and the suspect was handled, Troy showed for sure he was listening to us,” the Facebook post said. “Thanks to everyone for the prayers, but continue to keep them coming. He’s a hell of a soldier y’all!”

The Florida Deputy Sheriffs Associaton provided a check to Andersen’s wife from its “Lend a Hand” fund to help with finances as the deputy recovers.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the deputy. You can access that page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/deputy-anderson-recovery-fund

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect who shot Taylor County deputy killed during home invasion in Dixie County

