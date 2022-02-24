Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Pedestrian dies after being hit by Manatee deputy’s car

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed early Thursday when she walked into the path of a Manatee County deputy’s patrol car, the sheriff’s office said.

At about 3:45 a.m., the deputy was on routine patrol, traveling south in the 6400 block of 15th Street East, when the deputy saw a woman walking into the path of his patrol car.

Investigators say the deputy tried to avoid hitting her, but she was struck by the right front bumper of the vehicle.

The victim, who has not been identified, slid onto the hood and hit the windshield of the vehicle before rolling into the roadway, investigators said.

EMS responded but despite attempts to save her, she died at the scene. The deputy, who was not identified, was not injured.

The section of 15th Street East was closed for several hours. Investigations are underway by the traffic homicide and professional standards units.

