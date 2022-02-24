Advertise With Us
One woman faces charges after an altercation at a Marion County school board meeting

By Kristin Chase
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents Patricia Driscoll and Judy Lavender say they intend to file a claim against the district’s insurance company.

They believe board members broke seventeen state and US laws by enforcing Covid mandates, as well as pushing Critical Race Theory in the classrooms.

“There is no room in public schools for this material. We live in America ladies and gentlemen and we are free to live our lives from restrictions, abuse and the unlawful mandates from elected officials” said Patricia Driscoll.

Public Relations Director for Marion County Public Schools, Kevin Christian, says these topics are not part of Florida school’s standards and are not covered in Marion County classrooms.

He also says says it is common emotions will get high during these meetings, but not to the level displayed.

“I don’t think you will find anyone in the meeting last night that says those behaviors were not professional” said Christian.

Don Browning, who was appointed by Governor Ron Desantis, was not included in the allegations and defended the women’s actions.

Driscoll is charged with disturbing the peace and interfering with school administration functions.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

