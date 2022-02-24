Ohio man sentenced to 60 days in jail for killing puppy by submerging dog in water, freezing her

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - The Mentor man who pleaded guilty in December 2021 to killing his girlfriend’s dog was back in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday morning.

Phil Savelli was sentenced to 60 days in jail on three counts of cruelty to animals. After his release from jail, Savelli was ordered by the judge to also serve three years on controlled probation.

Investigators with the Highland Heights Police Department said Savelli was caught on security video submerging the 10-month-old Yorkshire terrier in a water-filled sink before putting the dog in the freezer more than once until she died.

Phil Savelli was sentenced to 60 days in jail for killing his girlfriend's dog. (Source: Highland Heights police)

“What would motivate a grown man to go out of his way to inflict suffering on a four-pound defenseless puppy?” said Helga Semaj, CoCo’s owner.

Savelli then put the dog back in the bed where the girlfriend found her, according to police.

In Ohio, cruelty to animals is a felony punishable by a year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine.

Savelli did not offer an explanation as to why he killed CoCo, but he did offer an apology to those affected by the incident.

“I am sorry for any undue stress and anguish that this has caused,” he said. “I love you all. I need to do better and I will do better.”

Savelli is not allowed to own a pet for an indefinite amount of time, according to the judge.

“If Phil can kill a tiny, defenseless puppy, what else is he capable of? Would you trust him along with your pets or children?” Semaj said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.