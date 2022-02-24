Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
More a.m. fog and then sunshine and warmth

Weak cold front will move through Monday
Wednesday morning fog in Sarasota limiting visibility
Wednesday morning fog in Sarasota limiting visibility(Cindy Desmond | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather has been beautiful lately and that will continue through Saturday with the only problem being some fog developing during the early morning hours. The fog will burn off fairly quickly revealing mostly sunny skies through the day with near record breaking highs expected once again. The high on Wednesday at SRQ (Sarasota/Bradenton) airport was 84 degrees, just 2 degrees shy of tying the record. Fort Myers warmed to 89 degrees, which tied their record high for the day.

This beautiful weather will continue through Saturday with the only downside being some fog each morning. We will continue to see highs in the low 80s through Saturday under mostly sunny skies during the morning and then a few clouds later in the afternoon. No chance for any rainfall until we get to late Sunday in advance of a weak cold front.

Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming into the upper 70s. The rain chance is only at 10% chance for a late day shower or two.

Monday morning look for mostly cloudy skies and a 10% chance for a few showers. We will see cooler weather on Monday with a high in the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures to get back to normal next week
Temperatures to get back to normal next week(WWSB)

Tuesday we start off cool under mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50s. We will warm into the mid 70s by early afternoon

Warm Wednesday with near record highs