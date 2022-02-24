Advertise With Us
FWC, other Fla. agencies make hospice patient’s dream come true with one last fishing trip

A retired police officer and military veteran in hospice wanted one last fishing trip. His wish...
A retired police officer and military veteran in hospice wanted one last fishing trip. His wish came true.(FWC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife worked together to make a hospice patient’s last wish come true.

The man, identified as Ralph Kroeck, is a retired police officer and Air Force veteran, told his daughter that before he passes, he wants one last fishing trip. His daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Dennis Browning reached out to the organization.

The community in Crystral River rallied around the family and made it possible.

FWC Officer Brandon Ulrich took on the task of setting up the fishing adventure.

“The family originally planned on taking Cathy’s dad out to the barge canal to fish but, because he’s confined to a wheelchair, we didn’t think that would be the best location,” Ulrich said. “I contacted a friend of mine, Gary Bartell Jr., the owner and fishing guide at Ozello Keys Marina. Gary offered to use his large airboat to host the trip for the family. We set it up for Feb. 16.”

Multiple fishing guides from Ozello Keys Marina also scouted the area prior to the fishing trip to make sure it would be a success, according to Ulrich.

The group arrived at the marina to a huge welcome from members of the American Legion Post 166 from Homosassa.

There was a huge celebration, and FWC noted that Kroeck was able to catch several fish.

“Officer Ulrich, American Legion Post 166, Gary, Jimmy and the guides at the marina all came together to make this day one that the family will always remember,” said Capt. Rama Shuster, area supervisor. “The family was overjoyed that the trip was a complete success, and that Mr. Kroeck was able to catch quite a few fish.”

As the family ate, Kroeck told stories about his past fishing adventures and reminisced about his military days.

“This is the happiest I’ve seen my grandfather in a long time,” his granddaughter Rebecca said. “I simply don’t have the words to thank everyone enough.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

