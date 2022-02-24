Advertise With Us
Civil Rights Leader Andrew Young, others to hold event celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

King with Andrew Young and Fred Shuttlesworth in Selma on First Day of the March to Montgomery,...
King with Andrew Young and Fred Shuttlesworth in Selma on First Day of the March to Montgomery, March 21, 1965. Source: James "Spider" Martin/University of Montevallo
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Civil Rights leaders Andrew Young and Wintley Phipps will hold an event honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event will be held at Christ the Redeemer Episcopal Church in Sarasota, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Young has served as a member of Congress, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Mayor of Atlanta, and ordained minister. He was a key strategist and negotiator during Civil Rights campaigns that led to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. He worked alongside Dr. King and was with him when he was assassinated in Memphis, Tenn. in 1968.

Phipps is founder, president, and CEO of U.S. Dream Academy, a nonprofit after-school program that mentors and tutors children of incarcerated parents and children falling behind in school. He’s sung for Billy Graham, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush. 

In November 2021, he sang “How Great Thou Art” during Colin Powell’s funeral at the Washington National Cathedral.

This event was originally scheduled for Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday week, but due to scheduling conflicts, it was postponed to February.

You can learn more by clicking here.

