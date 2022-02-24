Advertise With Us
Cardinal Mooney, Booker High School Girls Varsity Basketball headed to semifinals

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Sarasota County area schools are sending their girls basketball teams to the semifinals at the state tournament.

The two teams won their respective regional tournaments. Cardinal Mooney defeated Carrollwood Day School 18-6. for the state’s Class 3A division. Booker High defeated Port Charlotte 74-50 to Class 4A.

Sarasota County Schools posted well wishes to Booker High School on social media. Photos showed classmates cheering on the varsity squad.

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School also showed support for the squad after their win.

