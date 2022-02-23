Warm Wednesday with near record highs

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures to remain well above average through the rest of the work week with highs in the low to mid 80s away from the beach and upper 70s at the coast. We may see some patchy fog developing during the early morning hours burning off rather quickly once the sun rises.

Temperatures warm well above average (WWSB)

We will see mostly sunny skies after the fog burns off and then just a few fair weather cumulus clouds later in the afternoon on Wednesday. Winds will be out of the SE through the early afternoon and then switch around near the coast to the SW at 5-10 mph as the sea breeze kicks in.

More seasonable temperatures next week (WWSB)

This beautiful weather will continue through Saturday with highs staying well above average and no chance for any rain at this time. The great boating weather will continue through Saturday with the winds picking up a little on Sunday.

Late Sunday we will see increasing cloudiness in advance of a cold front which will bring a few showers around sunrise. The front will continue to move south of our area and the winds will switch around to the NW at 10-15 mph. Those winds will bring in the cooler air for Monday with a high only into the low 70s for most. Skies will become mostly sunny however by midday.

Monday and Tuesday morning will be much cooler than this week with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.