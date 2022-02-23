Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Warm Wednesday with near record highs

Cooler next week as cold front moves through
Front only brings a slight chance for rain
Front only brings a slight chance for rain(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures to remain well above average through the rest of the work week with highs in the low to mid 80s away from the beach and upper 70s at the coast. We may see some patchy fog developing during the early morning hours burning off rather quickly once the sun rises.

Temperatures warm well above average
Temperatures warm well above average(WWSB)

We will see mostly sunny skies after the fog burns off and then just a few fair weather cumulus clouds later in the afternoon on Wednesday. Winds will be out of the SE through the early afternoon and then switch around near the coast to the SW at 5-10 mph as the sea breeze kicks in.

More seasonable temperatures next week
More seasonable temperatures next week(WWSB)

This beautiful weather will continue through Saturday with highs staying well above average and no chance for any rain at this time. The great boating weather will continue through Saturday with the winds picking up a little on Sunday.

Late Sunday we will see increasing cloudiness in advance of a cold front which will bring a few showers around sunrise. The front will continue to move south of our area and the winds will switch around to the NW at 10-15 mph. Those winds will bring in the cooler air for Monday with a high only into the low 70s for most. Skies will become mostly sunny however by midday.

Monday and Tuesday morning will be much cooler than this week with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Long range forecast calling for temperatures likely to be slightly below average
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Tuesday 2/22/22

Most Read

Police searching for suspect in fatal Sunday night hit-and-run
One hospitalized in shooting in Sarasota County
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Police: Man kills 2 people, 2 dogs, himself at Florida home
A power line has fallen over Fruitville Road at Central Avenue.
First Alert Traffic: Fruitville Rd. reopens after power line falls
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction

Latest News

Passengers wait in SRQ following plane crash and flight delays.
Small plane crash affecting air traffic at SRQ
Kevin Marcus Bennett, 32.
Missing endangered adult alert issued in Manatee County
Confirmed tornado in Charlotte County
DeSantis opens portal to help Charlotte, Lee County residents affected by tornado
‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill sponsor withdraws amendments requiring parental notification