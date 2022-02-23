Venice convenience store robbed; five men sought

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are searching for five men who robbed a Venice convenience store early Wednesday.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says clerks at the 7-Eleven at 705 Commerce Drive say five masked men entered the store at about 3 a.m.

The robbers forced employees and customers into a back room while they emptied the cash register and stole several cartons of cigarettes.

The suspects were last seen leaving the store on foot, heading north. They were described as all black males wearing dark hoodies and masks.

No one was injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), or going online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

