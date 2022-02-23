Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Venice convenience store robbed; five men sought

(MGN ONLINE)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are searching for five men who robbed a Venice convenience store early Wednesday.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says clerks at the 7-Eleven at 705 Commerce Drive say five masked men entered the store at about 3 a.m.

The robbers forced employees and customers into a back room while they emptied the cash register and stole several cartons of cigarettes.

The suspects were last seen leaving the store on foot, heading north. They were described as all black males wearing dark hoodies and masks.

No one was injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), or going online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls Police Department has extended the deadline to apply for the upcoming police...
What is a Blue Alert?
One hospitalized in shooting in Sarasota County
Passengers wait in SRQ following plane crash and flight delays.
Small plane lands wheels-up at SRQ, some flights delayed
A crash at First Street and U.S. 301 Boulevard.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic at First Street and U.S. 301 Boulevard
Dep. Steven Sella and K9 Copper
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit finds missing endangered woman

Latest News

John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Humidity and warm temperatures remain warm before changes come Sunday
tornado
No FEMA aid for tornado damage, residents disappointed
ABC7 News at 11pm - February 21, 2022
ABC7 News at 7pm - February 21, 2022