Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Third robbery reported Wednesday with similar suspects

A vehicle was also stolen from bystander in this incident
Video shows suspects robbing a Mobile gas station in Lakewood Ranch Wednesday morning.
Video shows suspects robbing a Mobile gas station in Lakewood Ranch Wednesday morning.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - A gas station in Lakewood Ranch was robbed early Wednesday by four men that fit the description of two similar robberies several hours earlier in Sarasota County.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says the Mobile station at the corner of University Parkway and Lake Osprey Drive was hit shortly after 5 a.m. when four black males entered the store wearing dark clothing and masks.

They walked behind the counter, grabbed the store clerk and ordered him to open the safe. Suspects took cash and a lighter display and ran out of the store, investigators said.

They fled the scene in the victim’s truck, a black 2018 Ford F150 extended cab bearing Florida tag KANF93. The victim noted that he saw a blue Ford Explorer circle the building just prior to the robbery.

Surveillance shows the suspects arriving in a four-door blue Nissan SUV. Four black males with face covering, hooded sweatshirts, and gloves enter the store.

This incident follows two other robberies Wednesday.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says clerks at the 7-Eleven at 705 Commerce Drive in Venice say five masked men entered the store at about 3 a.m. and took cash and cigarettes.

Thirty minutes later, authorities responded to a robbery at the 7-Eleven at 1400 Price Creek Way in North Port. Again, four black males wearing hoodies, entered the store, grabbed the clerk, and took cigarettes/cigars, and an undetermined amount of money from the register. The subjects then fled north bound from the store in a blue in color SUV, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls Police Department has extended the deadline to apply for the upcoming police...
What is a Blue Alert?
Passengers wait in SRQ following plane crash and flight delays.
Small plane lands wheels-up at SRQ, some flights delayed
One hospitalized in shooting in Sarasota County
Gregory Miedema.
Former Sarasota resident is subject of Florida manhunt
Venice convenience store robbed; five men sought

Latest News

Wendy Waltz
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports death of inmate
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Kevin Marcus Bennett, 32.
Missing endangered adult from Manatee is found
EMS meets family
Family meets Manatee County EMS who saved their 13-year-old's life