Third robbery reported Wednesday with similar suspects

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - A gas station in Lakewood Ranch was robbed early Wednesday by four men that fit the description of two similar robberies several hours earlier in Sarasota County.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says the Mobile station at the corner of University Parkway and Lake Osprey Drive was hit shortly after 5 a.m. when four black males entered the store wearing dark clothing and masks.

They walked behind the counter, grabbed the store clerk and ordered him to open the safe. Suspects took cash and a lighter display and ran out of the store, investigators said.

They fled the scene in the victim’s truck, a black 2018 Ford F150 extended cab bearing Florida tag KANF93. The victim noted that he saw a blue Ford Explorer circle the building just prior to the robbery.

Surveillance shows the suspects arriving in a four-door blue Nissan SUV. Four black males with face covering, hooded sweatshirts, and gloves enter the store.

This incident follows two other robberies Wednesday.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says clerks at the 7-Eleven at 705 Commerce Drive in Venice say five masked men entered the store at about 3 a.m. and took cash and cigarettes.

Thirty minutes later, authorities responded to a robbery at the 7-Eleven at 1400 Price Creek Way in North Port. Again, four black males wearing hoodies, entered the store, grabbed the clerk, and took cigarettes/cigars, and an undetermined amount of money from the register. The subjects then fled north bound from the store in a blue in color SUV, the sheriff’s office said.

