Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports death of inmate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to officials with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate died while in custody.

According to a press release, Wendy S. Waltz, was in the custody of the Sarasota County Correctional Facility since Sunday for failure to appear.

Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m., Waltz was found unresponsive in her cell in the medical wing of the correctional facility. Deputies and medical staff rendered CPR and lifesaving efforts however, Waltz was pronounced deceased at 6:50 a.m.

Detectives believe her cause of death was medical in nature. However, an official cause of death will be determined and released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

