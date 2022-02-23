Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports death of inmate

Wendy Waltz
Wendy Waltz(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to officials with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate died while in custody.

According to a press release, Wendy S. Waltz, was in the custody of the Sarasota County Correctional Facility since Sunday for failure to appear.

Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m., Waltz was found unresponsive in her cell in the medical wing of the correctional facility. Deputies and medical staff rendered CPR and lifesaving efforts however, Waltz was pronounced deceased at 6:50 a.m.

Detectives believe her cause of death was medical in nature. However, an official cause of death will be determined and released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

