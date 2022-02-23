Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies investigating 2nd overnight armed robbery of a 7/11

The North Port incident occurred 30 minutes after a similar incident in Venice.
This robbery in North Port was the second robbery of a 7/11overnight in Sarasota County.
This robbery in North Port was the second robbery of a 7/11overnight in Sarasota County.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials are investigating after an armed robbery happened at a 7/11 on the 1400 Price Creek Way.

It was the second robbery of a 7/11 overnight. The first occurred in Venice about a half hour prior to the the North Port incident. That robbery involved five suspects. In the Venice incident robbers forced employees and customers into a back room while they emptied the cash register and stole several cartons of cigarettes.

In the North Port robbery, sheriff officials says four black males wearing hoodies walked into the store, grabbed the clerk and took cigarettes and cigars and an undetermined amount of money from the register.

The subjects then fled north bound from the store in a blue SUV.  Officials did not say whether they believe the two incidents are connected but both locations are off the I-75 corridor and happened within a 30 minute window.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), or going online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls Police Department has extended the deadline to apply for the upcoming police...
What is a Blue Alert?
One hospitalized in shooting in Sarasota County
Passengers wait in SRQ following plane crash and flight delays.
Small plane lands wheels-up at SRQ, some flights delayed
Dep. Steven Sella and K9 Copper
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit finds missing endangered woman
WWSB Generic Stock 5
14-year-old bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle in Charlotte County

Latest News

Jobs
JobLink USA to host job fair in Sarasota today
Former Brooksville mayor gets 15 years in child porn case
China on the Suncoast
Discovering the Suncoast - China on the Suncoast
Gregory Miedema.
Former Sarasota resident is subject of Florida manhunt