Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies investigating 2nd overnight armed robbery of a 7/11

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials are investigating after an armed robbery happened at a 7/11 on the 1400 Price Creek Way.

It was the second robbery of a 7/11 overnight. The first occurred in Venice about a half hour prior to the the North Port incident. That robbery involved five suspects. In the Venice incident robbers forced employees and customers into a back room while they emptied the cash register and stole several cartons of cigarettes.

In the North Port robbery, sheriff officials says four black males wearing hoodies walked into the store, grabbed the clerk and took cigarettes and cigars and an undetermined amount of money from the register.

The subjects then fled north bound from the store in a blue SUV. Officials did not say whether they believe the two incidents are connected but both locations are off the I-75 corridor and happened within a 30 minute window.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), or going online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

